Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Struggles against Jets
Darling allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
Darling's play has been comparable to that of All-Star teammate Corey Crawford, as he had won seven of his past nine starts coming into this one. The 28-year-old's 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage both rank in the top 10. His respective career rates of 2.34 and .923 indicate Darling's current pace should be sustainable despite this speed bump.
