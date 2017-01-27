Darling allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Darling's play has been comparable to that of All-Star teammate Corey Crawford, as he had won seven of his past nine starts coming into this one. The 28-year-old's 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage both rank in the top 10. His respective career rates of 2.34 and .923 indicate Darling's current pace should be sustainable despite this speed bump.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola