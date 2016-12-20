Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Tending twine Tuesday against Ottawa
Darling will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Senators, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
Darling was sharp in his last outing, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. The American backstop will look to pick up a sixth consecutive win in a favorable home matchup with a Senators team averaging 2.47 goals per game this season, 21st in the NHL.
