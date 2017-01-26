Darling will be between the pipes Thursday against Winnipeg, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Darling was marvelous in his last outing against the Bruins, stopping all 30 shots that came his way en route to a 1-0 victory. On the other hand, starter and All-Star Corey Crawford was touched up by one of the league's worst offenses Tuesday, as he surrendered four goals to the Lightning. Crawford has a 3.32 GAA over nine starts in January, while Darling sports an 0.91 mark over three starts, so the Blackhawks will simply ride the hot hand for now. The move will also get Crawford extra rest in advance of Sunday's All-Star game.