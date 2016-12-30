Darling will tend the twine on Friday in Carolina, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 28-year-old filled in admirably when Corey Crawford went on the IR earlier this month, earning a .930 save percentage and 2.12 GAA in 10 games. He hasn't played in the three games since Crawford has come back, but it would be safe to assume he'll return to the form he had, especially against a Hurricanes team that is middle of the road in scoring, with 2.59 goals per game.