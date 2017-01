Abbott was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

With Tyler Motte being sent down to the minors Tuesday, the Blackhawks were in need of forward depth and Abbott was given the call up. The 28-year-old AHL journeyman has accumulated 21 points over 30 games in the minors -- tied for most on the IceHogs -- and could make his 2016-17 NHL debut as early as Thursday against the Sabres.