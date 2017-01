The Blackhawks assigned Abbott to AHL Rockford on Friday.

The 28-year-old winger drew into one game during his brief stay with the big club, and failed to make much of an impact, recording one shot on goal while getting just 8:34 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres. The diminutive winger has only played in two NHL contests during his six-year career, and will likely spend the rest of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors.