Kero was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The Blackhawks are off the schedule until Feb. 18 against the Oilers, so the 24-year-old Kero will head to Rockford for the week to see some more substantial ice time in games. Since coming through with a two-goal, one-assist game Jan. 17 against the Avalanche, Kero has totaled three points combined in his last 10 games and largely remains off the fantasy radar in most formats.