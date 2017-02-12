Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Assigned to AHL Rockford
Kero was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks are off the schedule until Feb. 18 against the Oilers, so the 24-year-old Kero will head to Rockford for the week to see some more substantial ice time in games. Since coming through with a two-goal, one-assist game Jan. 17 against the Avalanche, Kero has totaled three points combined in his last 10 games and largely remains off the fantasy radar in most formats.