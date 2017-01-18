Kero posted a pair of goals with an assist and plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-4 victory against the Avalanche.

Kero posted seven scoreless games following his recall from Rockford, but he has come alive over the past five outings with three goals, two assists and a plus-5. He was playing well in the AHL, posting solid offensive totals, and it has carried over to Chicago. Kero is only worth a flier in deeper fantasy leagues at this point, but he is a player worth remembering should he stick around a while.