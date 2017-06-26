Jurco signed a one-year extension with the Blackhawks on Monday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

After the Blackhawks opted to protect Jurco from the expansion draft earlier this month, they made it clear they wanted to keep him around for the 2017 campaign. He's now set to remain in Chicago and could develop into a solid bottom-six contributor with a strong offseason. That said, the fact that he remains just a depth option for now likely means his fantasy value will be capped.

