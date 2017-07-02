Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Home sweet home, Chicago

Wingels signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Growing up just outside of Chicago, this has to be a dream come true for Wingels. In the past two seasons, the 29-year-old winger has posted 30 points in 141 games. A few seasons ago, Wingels was dishing out over three hits a game, but he fell just short of the two hits average last season. With his physical play, he should fit right in as a bottom-six role player.

