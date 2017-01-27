Blackhawks' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Struggling to score consistently
Van Riemsdyk has only tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in 27 games this season.
Van Riemsdyk has been inconsistent at best as an offensive producer this season, but he's never been known as a player that racks up points, as evidenced by his 14 points in 82 games last season. The 25-year-old blueliner has contributed in other areas this campaign, such as shots on goal (31) and blocked shots (43), but his production in those peripheral categories isn't enough to make him a desirable option in most fantasy formats.
