Blackhawks' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Will suit up for USA
Van Riemsdyk will compete at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago-Sun Times reports.
Van Riemsdyk saw action in just 58 contests due to injury this season, but will get to log some more time on the ice with the United States. The blueliner tallied five goals and 11 helpers on the year, which won't stand out much except to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
