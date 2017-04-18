Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Recalled from minors
Motte was called up from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
With the IceHogs eliminated from Calder Cup contention, Motte was promoted to serve as emergency depth in the event that Chicago is hit by the injury bug. The center split time between leagues this season, managing just four goals and three helpers in 33 appearances at the NHL level. It may be a short-lived stay in the Windy City for Motte, as the Blackhawks are facing a 3-0 deficit in their opening-round series.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Sent down to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Active for Saturday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Return to practice imminent•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Out 2-3 weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Scores first career goal•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...