Motte was called up from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

With the IceHogs eliminated from Calder Cup contention, Motte was promoted to serve as emergency depth in the event that Chicago is hit by the injury bug. The center split time between leagues this season, managing just four goals and three helpers in 33 appearances at the NHL level. It may be a short-lived stay in the Windy City for Motte, as the Blackhawks are facing a 3-0 deficit in their opening-round series.