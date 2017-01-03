Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Sent down to minors
Motte was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
This move might just be to get Motte some additional playing time, as the Blackhawks are off until Thursday, while the IceHogs play Tuesday. The center has a lone goal in his last 20 contests, so it certainly seems like he could benefit from suiting up on Rockford's first or second line.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Active for Saturday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Return to practice imminent•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Out 2-3 weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Scores first career goal•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Motte: Slated to skate in top-six role Friday•