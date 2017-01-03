Motte was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

This move might just be to get Motte some additional playing time, as the Blackhawks are off until Thursday, while the IceHogs play Tuesday. The center has a lone goal in his last 20 contests, so it certainly seems like he could benefit from suiting up on Rockford's first or second line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola