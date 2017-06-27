The Blackhawks agreed to terms with Pokka on a one-year contract extension Tuesday, The Athletic's Scott Powers reports.

Pokka has spent the last three seasons with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, amassing 105 points (24 goals, 81 assists) in 220 games with the Rockford IceHogs over that span. The 23-year-old Finn is considered by many to be Chicago's top defensive prospect, but the 'Hawks haven't seen enough improvement to feel comfortable with inserting him into the big club's lineup, as Pokka has yet to make his NHL debut. The 2012 second-round pick could get that opportunity in 2017-18, but he'll need to beat out the recently signed Jan Rutta in training camp in order to secure a spot on Chicago's Opening Night roster.

