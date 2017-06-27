Blackhawks' Ville Pokka: Signs one-year extension with Chicago
The Blackhawks agreed to terms with Pokka on a one-year contract extension Tuesday, The Athletic's Scott Powers reports.
Pokka has spent the last three seasons with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, amassing 105 points (24 goals, 81 assists) in 220 games for the Rockford IceHogs over that span. The 23-year-old Finn is widely considered to be Chicago's top defensive prospect, but the 'Hawks apparently haven't yet felt comfortable with inserting him into their lineup, as Pokka has yet to make his NHL debut. The 2012 second-round pick could get that opportunity in 2017-18, but he'll need to beat out the recently signed Jan Rutta in training camp in order to secure a spot on Chicago's Opening Night roster.
