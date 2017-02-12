Hinostroza was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Blackhawks won't play their next game until Saturday against the Oilers, so Hinostroza and three of their other youngsters will head to the minors for the week for further in-game opportunities. If he's recalled over the weekend, Hinostroza will likely take on only a limited role on the fourth line for the Blackhawks. The forward has only two points in eight games since erupting for two goals against the Avalanche on Jan. 17.