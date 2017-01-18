Hinostroza potted a pair of third-period goals with a plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-4 road win against the Avalanche, including the game-winning tally.

Hinostroza snapped a seven-game goalless streak dating back to Dec. 30, and it was his first multi-point performance in nearly a month. He entered the game with four career NHL tallies, so temper expectations going forward and don't go crazy in FAAB trying to acquire him.

