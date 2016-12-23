Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Questionable with illness Friday
Hinostroza is questionable to play Friday night against the visiting Avalanche, as he's dealing with flu-like symptoms, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
A chippy forward quickly adapting to the NHL game, Hinostroza has been skating in a top-six role with a smidgen of ice time spent on the power play. With Marian Hossa and Artem Anisimov both unavailable for the next game due to upper-body injuries, the Blackhawks might be forced to summon a forward from the minors if Hinostroza proves unfit to play.
