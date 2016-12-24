Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Will suit up Friday
Hinostroza (illness) will play Friday night against the Avalanche.
Hinostroza is said to have been battling the flu, but the promising pivot evidently doesn't want a scratch to get in the way of the momentum he's created on the heels of a three-game point streak.
