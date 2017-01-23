Wennberg piled up three assists, two of them on the power play, in Sunday's 7-6 overtime win over the Senators.

He now has eight goals and 31 assists on the season, leaving him one helper shy of last season's total in 23 fewer games. Wennberg's still not taking as many shots as the Blue Jackets would like -- in fact, he hasn't registered a shot on goal in either of the last two games -- but the 2013 first round pick is showing significant growth in his skill set this year.