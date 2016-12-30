Wennberg notched a pair of goals (one on the power play) in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Multi-goal games aren't the pivot's typical cup of tea, as he's more of an elite playmaker -- in fact, he hadn't scored even one goal in a game since Dec. 3. The assists, however, have flowed freely; as a result, Wennberg has 10 points in the last eight games despite putting just 10 shots on goal in that span. Just 22, he's rapidly emerged as one of the top players in the league.