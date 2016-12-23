Wennberg recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-1 drubbing of the Penguins.

His breakout season continues, as Wennberg now has six points (all assists) in his last five games. The Blue Jackets would still like to see the 22-year-old shoot more -- he's taken only 36 shots in 31 games -- but on a roster loaded with wingers who can put the puck in the net, Wennberg's pass-first mentality has led to 22 helpers and 28 points.