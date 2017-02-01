Wennberg picked up a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

He was instrumental in the Jackets' four-goal second period, collecting all his points in that frame -- with two of them in 4-on-4 situations. Wennberg's now working on a new career high in points, as this big night broke the tie with last year's 40 (with the same goal and assist split -- eight and 32) that he carried into play Tuesday. The Swedish playmaker doesn't shoot a whole lot, but he's at age 22, he's already developed into one of the finest passers in the league.