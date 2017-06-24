Texier was drafted 45th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Columbus traded away a quality prospect in Keegan Kolesar to Vegas in order to acquire the pick used to tab Texier. So few NHL-caliber players come out of France that it's difficult to get a read on the long-term potential of its draftees. Texier's numbers for Grenoble in the French league (10 goals, 19 points in 40 games) were respectable when you take into account he was a 17-year-old playing against men. Texier also played well for France at the World U18 and the World U20, but France wasn't in the top pool in either competition. Texier has average size (6-foot, 175 pounds) and at least average puck skills, but we will learn nothing about his true long-term potential until he goes up against better competition on a nightly basis. Think 10-15 goals and 35-40 points while helping out on the penalty kill if he can carve out an NHL career.