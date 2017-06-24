Texier was drafted 45th overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Columbus traded away a quality prospect in Keegan Kolesar to Vegas in order to acquire the pick used to tab Texier. So few NHL-caliber players come out of France that it's difficult to get a read on the long-term potential of its draftees. Texier's numbers for Grenoble in the French league (10 goals, 19 points in 40 games) were respectable when you take into account he was a 17-year-old playing against men. Texier also played well for France at the World U18 and the World U20, but France wasn't in the top pool in either competition. Texier has average size (6-foot, 175 pounds) and at least average puck skills, but we will learn nothing about his true long-term potential until he goes up against better competition on a nightly basis. Think 10-15 goals and 35-40 points while helping out on the penalty kill if he can carve out an NHL career.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...