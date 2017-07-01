Benoit signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Terms have not been disclosed. The 33-year-old hasn't seen a regular shift in the NHL since the 2015-16 season with Buffalo, but he scored six goals and 24 points in 52 games for Malmo in the SHL last year. Benoit will provide the Jackets with some blue line depth at AHL Cleveland.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...