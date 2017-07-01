Benoit signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Terms have not been disclosed. The 33-year-old hasn't seen a regular shift in the NHL since the 2015-16 season with Buffalo, but he scored six goals and 24 points in 52 games for Malmo in the SHL last year. Benoit will provide the Jackets with some blue line depth at AHL Cleveland.