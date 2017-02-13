Forsberg was sent back to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Forsberg joined the Blue Jackets over the weekend to essentially serve as a backup in case of a Sergei Bobrovsky injury while Joonas Korpisalo got some playing time with the team's AHL affiliate. The two will swap places again Monday, with Forsberg returning to an AHL Cleveland club with whom he's played well this season. The 24-year-old netminder has posted a 14-10-0 record with a 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage over 28 appearances with the Monsters.