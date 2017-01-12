The Blue Jackets assigned Forsberg to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Forsberg's 2016-17 NHL debut did not go as he hoped as the netminder allowed four goals on 23 of 27 (.852 save percentage) shooting en route to the loss to Carolina. The 24-year-old backstop will now head back to the Monsters where he's produced much more respectable numbers, going 12-6-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .930 save percentage.