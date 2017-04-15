Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Promoted to big club
Forsberg was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
The Blue Jackets find themselves with a 2-0 series deficit against the Penguins, and with Saturday's call-ups of Forsberg and forward prospect Sonny Milano, coach John Tortorella is starting to do some roster tinkering. The Swedish backstop should be the third option behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo until further notice, while Oscar Dansk heads back to the AHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Reunites with AHL's Monsters•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Rejoining NHL club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Headed back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled by big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Sent back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled on Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...