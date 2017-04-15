Forsberg was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets find themselves with a 2-0 series deficit against the Penguins, and with Saturday's call-ups of Forsberg and forward prospect Sonny Milano, coach John Tortorella is starting to do some roster tinkering. The Swedish backstop should be the third option behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo until further notice, while Oscar Dansk heads back to the AHL.

