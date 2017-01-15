Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Pushed back to minors
Forsberg was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
The Blue Jackets don't play again until Tuesday -- a home game against the Hurricanes -- but Forsberg's reassignment to the minors suggests that Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will be good to go in that one.
