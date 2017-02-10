Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled by big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Forsberg from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Columbus assigned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the minors in a corresponding move Friday, so Forsberg will backup Sergei Bobrovsky for the time being. The 24-year-old backstop has been solid in the AHL this season, compiling a 14-10-0 record while maintaining a 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage through 28 appearances. He'll likely head back to Cleveland after Korpisalo makes a few starts in the AHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Sent back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Pushed back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Heads back to minors Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Season debut doesn't go well•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Will make season debut Tuesday against Carolina•