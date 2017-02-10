The Blue Jackets recalled Forsberg from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Columbus assigned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the minors in a corresponding move Friday, so Forsberg will backup Sergei Bobrovsky for the time being. The 24-year-old backstop has been solid in the AHL this season, compiling a 14-10-0 record while maintaining a 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage through 28 appearances. He'll likely head back to Cleveland after Korpisalo makes a few starts in the AHL.