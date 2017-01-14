The Blue Jackets recalled Forsberg on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Panthers, so Forsberg was brought up to the big club to serve as Joonas Korpisalo's backup for that contest. The 24-year-old netminder will likely return to the minors as soon as Bobrovsky is fit to play.