Forsberg was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

When the Blue Jackets put Curtis McElhinney on waivers, it opened a goalie spot, which necessitated Forsberg's call up. The 24-year-old hasn't played in the NHL all season, but was solid in the AHL with a .930 save percentage and 2.16 GAA. He won't get much playing time, but when Sergei Bobrovsky needs a day off, Forsberg will be the man filling in.