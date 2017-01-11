Forsberg gave up four goals on 27 shots in his season debut Tuesday, a 5-3 loss to Carolina.

This has been the story of the 24-year-old's career to this point: AHL dominance (he ranks fourth with a sparkling .930 save mark) and NHL struggles (a 4.10 GAA and .879 save percentage in 10 career games). Sergei Bobrovsky was out sick for this one, but the Jackets aren't in action again until Friday in Tampa, leaving their regular starter plenty of time to get healthy. However, Columbus plays the second of back-to-backs Saturday in Florida, so Forsberg could very well get another chance to make a positive impression this weekend.