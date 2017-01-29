Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Sent back to AHL
Forsberg was demoted back to AHL Clevelnd on Sunday.
Forsberg replaced Joonas Korpisalo on the team's NHL roster during the All-Star break in an attempt to get him some added playing time while the team was off. Forsberg will now return to the lead role with the AHL squad, posting a solid 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage over 26 games in the minors this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Pushed back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Heads back to minors Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Season debut doesn't go well•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Will make season debut Tuesday against Carolina•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled on Monday•