Forsberg was demoted back to AHL Clevelnd on Sunday.

Forsberg replaced Joonas Korpisalo on the team's NHL roster during the All-Star break in an attempt to get him some added playing time while the team was off. Forsberg will now return to the lead role with the AHL squad, posting a solid 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage over 26 games in the minors this season.