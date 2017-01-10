Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Will make season debut Tuesday against Carolina
Forsberg will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Hurricanes.
Forsberg has played well in the minors this season, posting a 12-6-1 record with a 2.16 GAA and .930 save percentage over 21 appearances with AHL Cleveland. The Swedish goaltender will look to pick up his first win with the big club this season in a tough road matchup with a Carolina team that's 12-4-1 at home.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled on Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Sent down to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Inks one-year, two-way extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Dominates in AHL playoffs•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Reassigned to AHL Lake Erie•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Recalled on Sunday•