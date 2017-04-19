Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Breaks out with two points
Jenner chipped in a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 Game 4 win over the Penguins.
Jenner had been held without a point in this series coming in, but was one of four Columbus skaters to deliver a multi-point effort in this win or go home situation. His third-period goal turned into the game-winner when Pittsburgh scored one in the final minute. While 23-year-old forward took a major step back with just 18 goals this season after scoring 30 in 2015-16, he still has the scoring touch to be a difference-maker as his team attempts to dig itself out of a massive hole.
