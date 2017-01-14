Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Pots empty-netter Friday
Jenner scored an empty-net short-handed goal Friday to cap the scoring in a 3-1 win over the Lightning.
With Tampa's goalie pulled for an extra attacker late in the game to create a 6-on-4 situation, Jonathan Drouin coughed up the puck just inside the Blue Jackets' blue line, and Jenner calmly gathered it in, spun around and fired it the length of the ice to seal the victory. He's had a rough first half, scoring only seven goals and 13 points with a minus-1 rating through 41 games, but Jenner's fired 18 shots on goal and laid 12 hits over his last six games, and his perseverance may finally be paying off.
