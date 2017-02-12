Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two-point night in Saturday's win
Jenner scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
He was also a plus-2 with three shots and two hits. It's been a slog this season for Jenner -- the goal was his first in 11 games, and he's got only 10 after scoring 30 in 2015-16 -- but he's finally showing signs of breaking out of his slump, recording four points, a plus-4 rating, six PIM, 15 shots and 20 hits over his last five games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points lift streak to four games•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Pots empty-netter Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores opening goal against Calgary•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores game winner Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lays 10 hits in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: All over score sheet Saturday•