Jenner scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

He was also a plus-2 with three shots and two hits. It's been a slog this season for Jenner -- the goal was his first in 11 games, and he's got only 10 after scoring 30 in 2015-16 -- but he's finally showing signs of breaking out of his slump, recording four points, a plus-4 rating, six PIM, 15 shots and 20 hits over his last five games.