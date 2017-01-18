Jenner scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Carolina.

He has points in four straight and a plus-6 rating in that span, so Jenner's starting to pick up the pace after an awful first half. Remember, he's still just 23 years old and coming off a 30-goal season, so there's plenty to like about his fantasy potential in the second half, and he's probably pretty widely available due to his 11-point showing in the first 39 games of this season.