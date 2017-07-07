Thiessen is expected to begin the regular season as the starting goalie for AHL Cleveland and the No. 3 on the Blue Jackets' depth chart, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

With Anton Forsberg getting dealt to Chicago as part of the Artemi Panarin/Brandon Saad trade, the Jackets have an opening for a steady veteran hand like Thiessen to provide some depth if Sergei Bobrovsky or Joonas Korpisalo get hurt. The 31-year-old Thiessen's only NHL experience came during a brief five-game stint with the Penguins in 2011-12, but over the last two seasons he's looked sharp in 34 games for the AHL Monsters, posting a 2.09 GAA and .922 save percentage with six shutouts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...