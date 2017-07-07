Blue Jackets' Brad Thiessen: Likely to begin season as No. 3 netminder
Thiessen is expected to begin the regular season as the starting goalie for AHL Cleveland and the No. 3 on the Blue Jackets' depth chart, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
With Anton Forsberg getting dealt to Chicago as part of the Artemi Panarin/Brandon Saad trade, the Jackets have an opening for a steady veteran hand like Thiessen to provide some depth if Sergei Bobrovsky or Joonas Korpisalo get hurt. The 31-year-old Thiessen's only NHL experience came during a brief five-game stint with the Penguins in 2011-12, but over the last two seasons he's looked sharp in 34 games for the AHL Monsters, posting a 2.09 GAA and .922 save percentage with six shutouts.
