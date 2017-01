Thiessen has been called up to AHL Cleveland, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

He'll serve as Cleveland's backup after Curtis McElhinney was lost on waivers to the Maple Leafs. It would take a lot of bad luck for the Blue Jackets for Thiessen to find himself in the NHL, but the career minor leaguer did have a good run last season for the Calder Cup-winning Monsters, posting a 1.95 GAA and .929 save percentage in 22 games, including three shutouts.