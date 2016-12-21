Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Earns first multi-point outing of season
Dubinsky notched two assists, a plus-2 rating and three hits during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win against the Kings.
The Blue Jackets have won 10 straight, but Dubinsky has accounted for only a goal and four assists in that span. The offense is clicking and the center is cemented on the top six, allowing for increased opportunities. Unfortunately, that hasn't translated to meaningful production, as the 30-year-old has a meager 12 points on the year. The hope is that Dubinsky starts to reach the scoresheet with regularity, but also in bunches as he did Tuesday -- his first multi-point outing of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Notches assist Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Picks up first goal of season Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Signs point to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out Thursday against Bruins•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Dealing with lower-body ailment•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out of lineup Wednesday•