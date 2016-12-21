Dubinsky notched two assists, a plus-2 rating and three hits during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win against the Kings.

The Blue Jackets have won 10 straight, but Dubinsky has accounted for only a goal and four assists in that span. The offense is clicking and the center is cemented on the top six, allowing for increased opportunities. Unfortunately, that hasn't translated to meaningful production, as the 30-year-old has a meager 12 points on the year. The hope is that Dubinsky starts to reach the scoresheet with regularity, but also in bunches as he did Tuesday -- his first multi-point outing of the season.