Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Earns three points in win
Dubinsky scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Dubi factored into all the scoring for the Jackets, bringing him up to 25 points in 50 games this season. More importantly, the American has rattled off nine points over his last 10 contests, so he's providing sneaky value right now after an underwhelming first half -- especially considering his 152 hits, which is the 13th most in the league.
