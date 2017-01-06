Dubinsky was on the ice for four of Washington's goals in Thursday's 5-0 loss, which ended the Jackets' 16-game winning streak.

He'd been a modest but unspectacular producer over the course of the winning streak, garnering just eight points and providing most of his value with a plus-12 rating. Despite the Jackets carrying one of the league's top few offenses and Dubinsky still typically seeing plenty of minutes, he's actually on a noticeably slower point pace than last year. With 15 points in 35 games, Dubi's only useful in very deep fantasy formats.