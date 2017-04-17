Dubinsky tallied a goal, assist, five shots, nine hits and two penalty minutes in a 5-4 overtime defeat in Game 3 of the first round against the Penguins on Sunday.

Coach John Tortorella shook up his lines prior to Game 3, and it paid big dividends for Dubinsky, who assisted Cam Atkinson's first goal 11 seconds into the game. Dubinsky has been a physical force all series, posting 19 hits in three games, but it's sometimes gotten him into trouble. He's committed two penalties in the last two games, and Pittsburgh took advantage of both. On Sunday, the Penguins took a third-period lead on a power play as a result of a Dubinsky cross-check, but he answered right back with the game-tying goal moments later. Dubinsky nearly won it in overtime, but his shot bounced off Marc-Andre Fleury's mask. Despite his best game of the series, it wasn't enough, though, as Pittsburgh won in overtime to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

