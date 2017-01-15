Dubinsky has been removed from the No. 2 power-play unit, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Dubinsky is mired in a slump, with no goals over his past 15 games. William Karlsson will get a chance on the man advantage in Dubinsky's place. Fantasy owners will want to avoid Dubinsky until he shows more consistency on the offensive end.

