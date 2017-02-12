Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Seven points in last five games
Dubinsky set up both Columbus goals in a 2-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.
Duber has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 22 hits in his last five games. He's a worthy waiver grab right now and he's probably lurking on the wire given his poor overall production. Snag him.
