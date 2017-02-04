Dubinsky scored a goal and added an assist with six hits and a plus-2 rating during Friday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

You never want to get caught up in narratives, but Dubinsky has taken a shine to upping his game against Pittsburgh. After Friday's two-point night, the 30-year-old center has a respectable 11 goals and 31 points through 45 games against the Penguins, which is a much better pace than his six tallies and 16 assists through 48 games this season. Dubinsky also entered Friday's contest beginning 58.1 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averaging only 1:21 of power-play time with three points on the man advantage, so don't get too excited about his fantasy prospects going forward.

