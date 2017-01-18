Bobrovsky lit the lamp twice in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Carolina -- his first goals since Dec. 9.

Although he produced a semi-reasonable eight assists over his 17-game span between goals, the veteran pivot has still been a massive disappointment to fantasy owners, as he's in the midst of his worst NHL campaign since breaking in full-time back in 2007-08. On the bright side, he skated 1:35 on the power play after seeing no man-advantage time in the Jackets' last game, and perhaps these two tallies will launch Dubinsky into a strong second half. Nonetheless, fantasy owners should take a skeptical, wait-and-see approach here.